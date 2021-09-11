Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials Across The Country

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, ceremonies are taking place across the country to commemorate the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day.

From New York, to Pennsylvania, to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured nationwide as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

New York City

In New York City, those honoring those killed gathered Saturday morning in lower Manhattan at the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum. The museum is located on the spot where the twin towers fell.

Arlington, Va.

In Arlington, Va., a ceremony was held at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial honoring the 184 people killed as American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon.

Shanksville, Pa.

Attendees gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., in a ceremony attended by Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and former President George W. Bush, among others.

