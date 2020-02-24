President Trump Visits India

Basking in adulation from a massive, colorful crowd, President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished each other with praise Monday in a reaffirmation of U.S.-India ties.

The subcontinent poured on the pageantry in a joyful welcome for the U.S. president. More than 100,000 people packed the world’s largest cricket stadium in Modi’s home state.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer).

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

