President Trump Visits India

Basking in adulation from a massive, colorful crowd, President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished each other with praise Monday in a reaffirmation of U.S.-India ties.
The subcontinent poured on the pageantry in a joyful welcome for the U.S. president. More than 100,000 people packed the world’s largest cricket stadium in Modi’s home state.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer).
