Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

  • Lars Gotrich / NPR

It can be hard to keep pace with life's restless forward motion – chores and news, friends and family, work and play. At the very least, let us help you find some new music via Press Pause, a regularly updated playlist keeping track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.

Just like the 2020 edition, you'll find R&B, reggaeton, rock, country, Americana, punk, pop, hip-hop and whatever else helps frame the days ahead, or simply helps you to take a breather.

Stream this playlist via Spotify.

Press Pause Tracklist

Added Jan. 21

  • Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

  • Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Anderson .Paak), "Price Tags"

  • Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, "Los Bo"

  • Vagabon (feat. Courtney Barnett), "Reason to Believe"

  • The Weather Station, "Atlantic"

  • Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"

  • Joy Oladokun (feat. Jensen McRae), "wish you the best"

  • Wild Pink, "Oversharers Anonymous"

  • C. Tangana & Toquinho, "Comerte Entera"

  • Willie Jones, "American Dream"

  • Noga Erez, "End of the Road"

  • Sun June, "Everything I Had"

  • Hailey Whitters (feat. Little Big Town), "Fillin' My Cup"

  • Pale Waves, "Easy"

  • Ebhoni, "Hit This"

  • AceMo, "Aquarium Date"

  • Run The Jewels (feat. Mexican Institute Of Sound & Santa Fe Klan), "Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)"

  • Th1rt3eN, "Cult 45"

  • Dj Jahmar (feat. Josh David Barrett), "This Feeling (Love Original)"

  • Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"

  • Alfa Mist, "Run Outs"

  • Julien Baker, "Hardline"

  • Adult Mom, "Sober"

  • Hand Habits, "4th of July"

  • Jillette Johnson, "Forgive Her"

  • Pom Poko, "Andrew"

  • Middle Kids, "Questions"

  • Renée Reed, "Fast One"

  • A Winged Victory for the Sullen, "So That the City Can Begin to Exist"

  • Monolord, "I'm Staying Home"

