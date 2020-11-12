Progressives Renew Critiques Of Democratic Party After Election Losses

As Democrats look ahead to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, there’s plenty of blame to go around about why their party failed to live up to the expectations they set for races down-ballot.

Democrats maintained their majority but lost several seats in the House this election, and control of the Senate will come down to the two runoffs in Georgia in January —despite spending nearly $7 billion this cycle.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Elizabeth Spiers, founder of The Insurrection, a political consulting firm that works with progressive candidates.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

