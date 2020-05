In the summer of 1926, Ernest Hemingway’s wife Hadley Hemingway found herself in quarantine with her son Bumby, who had whooping cough, Bumby’s nanny and her husband’s mistress Pauline Pfieffer.

Host Robin Young speaks to Lesley Blume (@lesleymmblume) about her Town & Country article “How Hemingway Quarantined (Hint: It Was with his Wife, his Mistress, his Son and the Nanny).”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.