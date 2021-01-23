Rachele Andrioli: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
Recording from southern Italy, Rachele Andrioli's performance highlights her mix of old and new, of traditional music and modern technology. Her trance vocals and loop pedals create a sound all her own, mixing music from Italian, Indian, Lebanese, Albanian and Romani cultures and traditions. This set took place on the third night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "Te Spettu"
- "Pranvera Filloi Me Ardh"
- "Ederlezi"
MUSICIANS
- Rachele Andrioli: vocals
- Redi Hasa: cello
- Rocco Nigro: accordion
