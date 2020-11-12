Radio Silence From Trump Administration As TikTok's Deal With Oracle, Walmart Remains In Limbo

Earlier this year, President Trump set a deadline to create a U.S version of TikTok after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned social media app in the country. That deadline is Nov. 12, but TikTok says it hasn’t heard from the Trump administration in weeks.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, for the latest on TikTok’s fate in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

