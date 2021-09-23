Republic Airways Will Move Headquarters To Carmel

Indianapolis-based airline Republic Airways announced Monday it will move its corporate headquarters to Carmel. The project is part of a larger redevelopment project that began after changes to U.S. 31 cut off direct access to the site.

The 105,000 square-foot headquarters will have three floors. It will include a high-tech training facility for airline staff, a parking garage, apartments, a hotel, and commercial spaces.

“What an opportunity, to be able to build a brand new city,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said. “That’s the opportunity that’s been given our administration and the people that are living and working in Carmel today.”

Brainard said he expects the site to attract visitors to other nearby businesses, as well. The initial investment is estimated to bring around 2,000 new jobs with annual wages of $150 million.

Construction will be funded by the increase in property tax revenue generated by the new building, paid by Republic Airways.

Brainard attributed the development to the years of work city officials have spent making the city a desirable place for companies to invest in.



“Being in a place to attract the best employees and pilots is important to Republic,” Brainard said. “I think it was the quality of life in Carmel that was attractive to them.”

Construction of the site could begin as soon as late October.

