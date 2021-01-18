Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Detained Immediately Upon Return To Moscow After Poisoning

After recuperating in Germany from a poisoning traced back to Russian labs in August, prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny returned to Moscow and was immediately detained at passport control by police.

He was transferred to a police station just outside Moscow, and a makeshift court in the station ruled Monday he would be detained for another 30 days.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR Moscow correspondent Lucian Kim about the developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

