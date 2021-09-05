Satellite Photos Show Just How Bad The Flooding From Ida Has Been In New Jersey

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New Jersey last week, the devastation left behind was unlike anything most residents had ever seen.

Satellite photos taken over the state show how record-breaking rainfall led to stunning levels of flooding along the Raritan River — flooding that submerged neighborhoods, roads and parking lots throughout much of the region.

Multiple towns in the state are experiencing extreme damage from the flooding, including Manville, New Brunswick, Somerville, South Bound Brook.

At least 25 people have died in New Jersey from the unprecedented floods and six people were reported missing, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There were also deaths in nearby New York and Connecticut.

The images of flooding and the subsequent damage seen here were taken by Maxar Technologies on Sept. 2. and Sept. 4.

