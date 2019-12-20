Senate Confirms 12 Of Trump's Judicial Nominees

As Washington was consumed by the impeachment hearings this week, something in the Senate went under the radar.

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed 12 of President Trump’s judicial nominees. According to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC), Trump has now appointed nearly one-fifth of all district court judges.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Stern, who covers courts and the law for Slate.

