Senate Democratic Leader Issues Call To Action After FedEx Shooting

The head of Indiana’s Senate Democratic caucus called on legislative leaders to work together to help prevent gun violence after Thursday night's mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

Police say they seized a firearm from the FedEx shooter last year. But Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said the 19-year-old perpetrator was later able to buy the two guns used in the shooting.

READ MORE: 'We Are Families That Are Hurting': Vigils Honor Victims Of Thursday's Mass Shooting

“No matter what we do and what we say, where we lie the blame on this situation, it is real simple: this young man did not break the law of the state of Indiana to purchase those firearms,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he hopes this is the “tipping point” to address gun violence in the state.

“If this doesn’t put us in a position where we can work together, I don’t know what it’s gonna take,” Taylor said.

The legislative session is set to finish this week.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.