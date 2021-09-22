Senate GOP Leaders Say Redistricting Map Could Change After Public Input

Indiana Senate GOP leaders say they are prepared to make changes to their proposed Senate redistricting map after they get public input next week.

Indications last week were the Senate would try to avoid alterations, in order to get the redistricting bill to the governor sooner.

But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the plan for House lawmakers to put the legislative language of the Senate map into the redistricting bill was never about preventing changes.

“Changes that become appropriate, that come to light as appropriate based on the testimony – either the debate in the House or the testimony in the committee hearings here or at any point in time – we’ll be happy to make those if they’re appropriate to be made,” Bray said.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) called the GOP’s process “closed off and restrictive.” He said the only Senate committee hearing on the map is Monday, at 9 a.m. – when Hoosiers are at work or in class.

Senate Democrats are holding three public input hearings, all in the evening, the next few days.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. CST, in Gary;

Friday, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. EST, in South Bend

Monday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. EST, in Bloomington

