Senate Opens As D.C. Region, House Of Representatives Remain Shut

Congress remains divided over reopening during the pandemic, just as the rest of the nation has been. Senators return to work on Monday, even as the House of Representatives remains shuttered along with most of the D.C. region.

The Supreme Court also reopens, but with a novel approach. For the first time ever, they’ll hear oral arguments over the phone.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks to NPR’s Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) about Washington’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

