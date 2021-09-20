Senate Redistricting Plan Would Seem To Ignore Public Input

It appears Indiana Senate lawmakers will approve the state Senate redistricting map without any changes – regardless of what Hoosiers have to say at the only public hearing on that map.

The Senate map will be unveiled Tuesday, revealing which state Senate districts Hoosiers will live in for the next decade. Wednesday, House lawmakers plan to insert the legislative language version of that map into the redistricting bill.

The goal seems to be for the Senate to ultimately approve the redistricting bill without any changes Oct. 1, sending it straight to the governor, even if Hoosiers raise concerns or make recommendations on Sept. 27, at the sole public hearing on the Senate map.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said that plan – which would essentially ignore public input – reveals what’s wrong with the entire redistricting process.

“Because no matter how much the public might dislike these maps … the very adoption of the maps will lock into power the people who had control over these maps," Pierce said. "So, there’s really no way for the public to impact this process.”

If the Senate does make any changes to the redistricting bill, it will have to go back to the House for a final vote before heading to the governor.

