The Significance Of The CDC Connecting The Dots Between Racism And Public Health Disparities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared racism “a serious public health threat.” It’s something many Americans have known far too well for years. The pandemic has especially revealed COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on communities of color.

But the health disparities go far beyond that and start for some at the very beginning of life.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

