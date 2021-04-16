Signs Of Economic Recovery Accelerate

A hibernating world economy appears to be waking up. Economic data showed that China’s economy boomed, and the United States may be turning a corner.

Recent numbers indicate that Americans spent big on retail, particularly on clothing, sports equipment, and in restaurants. Jobless claims are also down to 1.2 million fewer than last week.

NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley joins Here & Now with more.

