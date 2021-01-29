Social Media Buzz: Wall Street Subreddit; Prominent Far-Right Twitter Troll Arrested

Prominent far-right Twitter user Douglass Mackey, better known online as Ricky Vaughn, was arrested Wednesday in Florida. He was charged with conspiring in a misinformation campaign aimed at Black voters during the 2016 presidential election.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, discusses what people are saying on social media about Mackey’s arrest, plus GameStop and actress Cicely Tyson’s death.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

