Some Oregonians Want To Leave And Take Part Of The State To Idaho With Them

Some rural Oregonians are so frustrated by Democratic politics they want to leave the state.

But not by moving elsewhere.

Instead, a group is seeking to change the map itself, so that most of Oregon and a chunk of Northern California would break off and join Idaho, a Republican-majority state. "Move Oregon's Border For a Greater Idaho" succeeded in getting petitions approved for circulation in two rural Oregon counties this month.

This is only the latest separatist cause in Pacific Northwest history to spark popular interest, despite being practically infeasible for a long list of legal, political and economic reasons.

"It's a movement to try to maintain our rural values," said Move Oregon's Border spokesman Mike McCarter, a 73-year-old retired nurseryman and firearms instructor from the Central Oregon town of LaPine, population 1,900.

More than half of all Oregonians live in the Portland metro area, 200 miles from McCarter. He said policy set by a predominantly urban, Democratic super-majority in the state legislature is fomenting frustration in the conservative, rural areas of the state.

"We're afraid of what's coming down legislatively. It'll destroy rural Oregon," he said, adding: "I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and it was a great time. It was a blue collar state, a state of hardworking people."

The messaging hits cultural flash points. Idaho has more permissive gun laws, and more restrictions on abortion. The state doesn't allow sanctuary cities, nor does it issue driver's licenses to "illegal aliens," to quote from a proposed ballot measure in the group's literature.

National media coverage exploded the group's social media following last week, after officials in Douglas and Josephine counties approved language for petitions to put a measure on the ballot.

But, even a widespread yes-vote by the rural counties in an election wouldn't change any state boundaries. That would require agreement from three state legislatures, and Congress. The ballot measures direct individual county commissions to become advocates for the cause.

"One of the ways to see this moment is as a form of political protest and political theater," said political scientist Joe Lowndes, an associate professor at the University of Oregon specializing in populist movements.

Rallying people around state lines, and secessionist causes, has a rich history in the Pacfic Northwest. In 1941, ranchers, miners, and loggers on the California-Oregon border staged a rebellion and proclaimed themselves citizens of a 51st state, the State of Jefferson. The symbols of this cause continue to dominate flags and tee-shirts, like those seen at a recent protest in Salem over cap-and-trade legislation to address climate change.

Then there's the Cascadia Independence movement, which seeks to erase state lines and form an environmentally conscious bioregion. Meanwhile numerous right-leaning groups and militias energize followers across the West by challenging federal authority and trumpeting county-based rule over natural resources.

The movements veer all over the political map, Lowndes said, but there are threads to bind them, like an emphasis on local control and self-determination. He traces the ideas back to Manifest Destiny, a 19th century doctrine that justified white supremacy and the colonization of indigenous lands.

Moving state lines is a process laid out in the U.S. Constitution, "particularly article four, section three," said Shaakirrah Sanders, professor of constitutional law at the University of Idaho.

But even with a road map, there are likely deal breakers. California and Oregon would lose population, and therefore representatives in Congress, "and that's usually not something that states like to have happen," Sanders said.

There's another big, green problem: the growing and selling of marijuana.

Legal cannabis has become a pillar of the rural economy in Oregon and California, while Idaho still has some of the harshest laws in the country criminalizing it.

Sanders, a black woman who lives in Boise, said she's gotten used to contradictions in American society. She's devoted a career to a document that when it was written, codified both freedom and slavery .

"It's not that strange to me that the same constitution that protects an LGBTQ person's right to marry, is the same constitution that someone wants to use to create a super conservative mega state," Sanders said.

Now, that same constitution sets the rules of engagement for a conflict over what it means to be an Oregonian.



Copyright 2020 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Today in a courtroom in Manhattan, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual abuse. The convictions come from charges made by two women, but dozens more have accused him of being a sexual predator. Actress Rosanna Arquette was one of the first women to come forward. When I spoke with her earlier today, I asked her reaction to the verdict - guilty on two counts but acquitted of the most serious charges.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ROSANNA ARQUETTE: It's positive. It's overwhelming. We're crying. This is justice, and it's not just justice - it's justice for all women. It sets a precedent.

KELLY: Well, let's hear next from one of Weinstein's attorneys for this trial. Arthur Aidala joins me now.

Mr. Aidala, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

ARTHUR AIDALA: Hi. Thank you for having me. I appreciate it very much.

KELLY: I want to start with the scene from the courtroom. I gather Harvey Weinstein was beside you as the verdict was read. He turned to you. And what was his reaction? What'd he say?

AIDALA: At first, he didn't say anything. You know, the first thing we heard was, not guilty. So that was a positive. And then we heard the guilty, and then we heard a couple of not guiltys (ph). And then we were most surprised to hear the final guilty, even though it was on the lowest count. It was on the witness who testified who everyone in that courtroom - 100 people-plus every day - found to be the least credible, Jessica Mann. But then he kind of just caught his breath. He was very stoic and strong. And he looked at me, and he said, I'm innocent. Like, but I'm innocent. How could this happen in America? Then I said...

KELLY: The jury obviously found otherwise - found him guilty on these two counts. Your defense in this case basically was, these women consented and then later reframed what happened between them and Weinstein as rape or as assault. Why didn't that work?

AIDALA: Well, obviously, it did work with the most serious charges, and it did work, basically, with Jessica Mann. I mean, they found him not guilty of rape with Jessica Mann, which is one of the serious charges.

KELLY: He was found guilty of one count of rape. But just overall, as a defense - I mean, your client was found guilty on two counts. What happened?

AIDALA: Well, I don't know what happened. In the jury room, quite often in cases, jurors negotiate back and forth. Well, OK. We won't find him not guilty on Annabella Sciorra, but we want you to find him guilty of something regarding Jessica Mann. And Jessica Mann - they found him guilty of the least - the lowest count. He's eligible for probation on that count. So I - you know, we were successful. I mean, when you go from a count where you're facing life in prison to a count where you're eligible for probation, I mean, that's a victory. Regarding Mimi Haley...

KELLY: He's still - I understand y'all are expected to appeal, but he will face years in prison if these convictions stand.

AIDALA: Absolutely. And believe me. Nobody on his defense team is happy that Harvey Weinstein is not sleeping in his own bed. It's just - obviously, the jury felt that one particular woman, Miriam Haley, was credible enough to rise to the level of beyond a reasonable doubt. I think the immense pressure on them from the 120 media people in the courtroom every day - from the Manhattan district attorney himself sitting in the front or second row every single day to a judge who was predisposed to making sure Mr. Weinstein got convicted at all costs - had a tremendous, tremendous influence on that jury before they even became jurors.

KELLY: I know that that's a line of the defense that has been playing out throughout the trial - is this thinking that your client was branded a rapist without due process. What do you imagine changes on appeal?

AIDALA: The judge who tried this case - was the first major high-profile case he's ever tried. And this is not my opinion as a trial attorney. Over the weekend, we had appellate lawyers read the transcript, and they were very confident that there were mistakes that were made that any appellate division judge, no matter which one - which of the four - there's four judges. Any four are going to say that he did not get due process.

KELLY: So you're...

AIDALA: The prejudices - the prejudice against him is just insurmountable to get a fair and impartial jury.

KELLY: So you're hoping for a different outcome with a different judge.

Arthur Aidala - he is one of the attorneys who was representing Harvey Weinstein in court today.

Mr. Aidala, thanks for your time.

AIDALA: Thank you very much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.