Sovereign Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine Allow Alaska Natives Expanded Access To Doses

In many places, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have been marred by delays and confusion. One bright spot, however, has been vaccine access for American Indians and Alaska Native people. Through a partnership with the Trump administration, tribes are treated as sovereign nations and are receiving their own vaccine shipments.

And as Nat Herz with Alaska Public Media reports, that’s helped get doses to some of the places that need them the most.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

