STAYC, 'Stereotype'

As easy as it is to feel yourself, to flirt and shimmy, one look can turn your perception upside down. Accompanied by a music video that captures the girls in high school — the springtime of life! — STAYC's "Stereotype" is about inhabiting youth and confidence, but also the vulnerabilities underneath. The titular single from the K-Pop girl group's first EP dresses up STAYC'S teen-pop sound with a persistent hi-hat that keeps you rocking until the chorus' wobble bass kicks in. "Please like me / I'm still tender," sings Sumin. "Don't look at me with tinted glasses on," Isa adds, her voice illuminated by synthy keys.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.