Steve Gunn, 'Other You'

There's you, and then there's the other you – the one you might be, could be, or are already becoming. Steve Gunn's always had a dual musical personality: in one, a heady guitarist who splits the universe in half with multi-instrumentalist John Truscinski; the other, a singer-songwriter attuned to his own inner cosmos. Those lines blur, of course, but "Other You" approaches our harmonizing actualities with prismatic production – backwards guitar, ambient loops, panning piano – in an introspective song as pretty as it is potent.



