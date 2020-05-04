Still Unclear How Businesses Will Enforce Reopening Restrictions

Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t shed any more light Monday on how businesses can be reasonably expected to enforce new COVID-19 restrictions as they’re allowed to reopen.

Holcomb’s loosened regulations were unveiled last week. Many retail businesses can now reopen in most of the state – but only at 50 percent capacity. Holcomb general counsel Joe Heerens says they must also produce a safety plan in the next week, which includes an employee health screening process and enhanced cleaning.

“Providing hand sanitizer and other disinfectants as well as complying with social distancing requirements and separation measures and wearing face coverings,” Heerens says.

But asked whether he really expects employees to bar customers from entering – or kick others out – Holcomb says consumers should expect businesses to be prepared.

“It’s going to require businesses themselves and state government – all of us – to be policing ourselves,” Holcomb says.

The governor also reminded people they can file complaints about workplace safety concerns with the state.

As of last week, the state issued verbal warnings to businesses in less than 10 percent of the complaints it investigated. Zero cease-and-desist orders were issued.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

