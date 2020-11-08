Sunday Puzzle: The Q-U Quiz

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words. Add the letters Q-U and rearrange the result to get a new word. The Q-U can appear anywhere in the answer.

Example: ITALY + QU --> QUALITY

1. CRONE + QU

2. TREAT + QU

3. BEETS + QU

4. A ROBE + QU

5. BIBLE + QU

6. REBUS + QU

7. RECTO + QU

8. INNIE + QU

9. DIALS + QU

10. CLEAR + QU

11. I RULE + QU

Last week's challenge: Name a well-known U.S. city in two words (5,3). Change the first letter of the second word to name a popular rock group. Who is it?

Challenge answer: Green Bay (Wis.) --> Green Day

Winner: Ben Blackman from San Francisco.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Eric Berlin of Milford, Conn. There are several words that consist of the consonants N, P and R and an assortment of vowels — for example, APRON, PIONEER and EUROPEAN. But there is only one common phrase that contains exactly two N's, two P's and two R's with no other consonants. You can add vowels as needed. What phrase is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. ET.

