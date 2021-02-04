Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face Returning Champion Kansas City Chiefs On Super Bowl Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Tampa Bay is the first team to play a Super Bowl at its home field.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers could earn his seventh ring, but the Chiefs are the returning champions, led by all-star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

We speak to Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca about an unprecedented Super Bowl and the global pandemic that looms over it. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

