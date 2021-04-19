A Third Of Carbon Emissions Come From Natural Gas. Are Americans Willing To Drop Gas Cooking?

For years natural gas has been positioned as a cleaner alternative to coal, and it might be.

But according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a third of carbon emissions in the U.S. come from natural gas used to produce electricity in turbines or for heating homes and businesses. And of course, Americans use gas to cook.

As the country struggles to reach carbon-free energy status by 2035, there could be big changes for the 180 million people and 6 million businesses relying on gas. In the last two years, alone about 40 California towns and cities created bans on new gas hookups. But some states are also resisting.

So what’s the future of natural gas? And how will it affect cooking? Host Robin Young talks to carbon expert Mike Henchen from the Rocky Mountain Institute and chef Nick Cobarruvias, owner Son’s Addition restaurant, about the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

