Tippecanoe County Commissioners Pass COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives

Tippecanoe County Commissioners Tuesday created a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for employees that includes additional COVID time off work and a $100 stipend.

The resolution passed 2-1. Commissioner Tracy Brown voiced opposition because he would prefer all employees be given access to additional time off for COVID-related reasons.

“While it is an enticement and everything, I’m just not comfortable with that part of the resolution,” he said.

Brown also worried that if every employee were to submit proof of vaccination, the county would be paying out roughly $75,000.

“Sitting here today I feel strongly that it is unlikely to move the needle in terms of overall vaccination rates,” he said. “People that are objecting to getting the vaccine that don’t want mandates and don’t want to be forced to get it, it’s unlikely a $100 stipend is going to change that.”

Brown added that he “hopes and prays he eats crow” and that the incentive can achieve its goal of incentivizing more vaccinations.

Commissioner Tom Murtaugh pointed to one study that showed roughly one-third of unvaccinated people were more likely to get a shot with a $100 incentive.

And, when it comes to cost, Commissioner Tom Murtaugh said that if an employee were to get sick with COVID, the county could easily pay out that much on a single person’s hospital stay.

“If we do expend the full $75,000, which we hope we do because like I said that would be 100% vaccination rate, the cost of one hospitalization could eat through that in no time,” he said. “In my mind that is money that is extremely well spent. Anything we can do to encourage folks to get vaccinated is beneficial for the county.”

The stipend will be available to full-time, regular part-time, and part-time hourly employees who provide proof of vaccination to human resources before Dec. 31, 2021.

Eligible employees who either provide proof of vaccination -- or a statement from a physician showing a medical exemption for the COVID vaccine -- will also be able to use up to two weeks of additional COVID leave time.

That time can be used if an employee’s child is not able to attend school or daycare due to a COVID exposure, if an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, or to reimburse previous time taken off due to COVID.

Employees who remain unvaccinated will have to use regular PTO or sick time for COVID leave.

Commissioners say they don't know how many county employees are currently vaccinated.