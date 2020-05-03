Tippecanoe County COVID-19 Case Total Hits 156 Sunday

Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 case total jumped to 156 Sunday, the county’s biggest one-day increase since the Indiana State Department of Health began tracking novel coronavirus numbers in early March. ISDH reported a total of 36 new positive cases.

ISDH also reported 1,132 COVID-19 deaths statewide, and 19,933 novel coronavirus cases.

In Tippecanoe County, ISDH reporting on case demographics showed the highest number of confirmed cases in the 20 to 29 year-old age group, at 24.4 percent of the county total; 40 to 49 year-olds followed with 19.2 percent, and 30 to 39 year-olds represented 18.4 percent of cases.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department Saturday asked county residents to continue following guidelines that mitigate the spread of COVID-19 ahead of an anticipated county case surge in the next two weeks.

Stage 2 of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage plan to re-open Indiana’s economy -- which will permit gatherings of 25 people, in-person church services, and the re-opening of businesses such as restaurants, hair salons, and shopping malls, all under social distancing guidelines -- begins Monday.