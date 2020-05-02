Tippecanoe County COVID-19 Cases At 120 Saturday; Health Department Urges Continued Caution

Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 cases rose to 120 Saturday, and the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,115 novel coronavirus deaths statewide.

ISDH also reported 19,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 104,141 tests conducted.

On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a series of five stages for re-opening sectors of the state economy and relaxing restrictions on gathering sizes and events. Stage 2 begins on Monday and extends through May 23 for most Indiana counties. The Tippecanoe County Health Department released a statement Saturday urging residents to continue taking precautionary measures against spreading the virus locally. The county’s COVID-19 case surge is still expected to arrive in the next two weeks -- a surge the department says they will monitor, and which could result in additional guidelines for the public.

The department is also “reviewing” an order that advised the cancellation or postponement of large county events through June 30.