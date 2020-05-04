Tippecanoe County COVID-19 Cases At 181 Monday

Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 case total reached 181 Monday, a daily increase of 29 confirmed cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,151 deaths from COVID-19 and 20,507 novel coronavirus cases statewide.

In Cass County, where Tippecanoe County officials say a COVID-19 outbreak could have a local impact, the number of positive cases rose to 1,371. Stage 2 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage re-opening plan, which began today for the majority of Indiana counties, starts on May 18 for Cass County.

ISDH also reported 113,297 total COVID-19 tests Monday. Last week, the state announced 50 new testing sites would be opened in partnership with OptumServe Health Services, with a goal of testing 100,000 people in the first month. A contact tracing call center for people with a COVID-19 diagnosis will launch on May 11.