Tippecanoe county loosens COVID restrictions after test positivity remains low over two week period

Tippecanoe County health officials announced on Friday that county COVID-19 restrictions will be loosened, after COVID-19 seven-day all-test positivity rates remained below 10% for 14 consecutive days.





The updated health orders will take effect Saturday at 12:01 AM.

Retail businesses, “cultural, entertainment, and tourism venues”, and gyms will all move to 100% capacity. Retail businesses are currently at 75%, with gyms at 50%.

Indoor capacity at restaurants would return to 75%. They are currently operating at 50%.

Bars, which are currently operating at 25% capacity, will move to 50%.

While capacities have been increased, the guidelines still require social distancing measures.

At a press conference earlier this week, Tippecanoe County health officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said it was unclear why county COVID-19 cases were falling, but urged residents to continue using preventative measures.