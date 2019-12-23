Trump Justice Department Weighs In On White House Counsel Testimony

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss an overnight filing from the Department of Justice and other breaking impeachment-related news.

The DOJ legal filing argues that, while impeachment is moving forward, a federal appeals court should stay out of the fight between the House and the administration on whether former White House counsel Don McGahn should testify on obstruction of justice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

