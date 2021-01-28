Uncertain COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Leaves Many Navigating Ethics Of Skipping The Line

As the U.S. vaccine rollout continues, there has been a raft of reports of people skipping the line, whether intentionally or accidentally.

But what are the ethics of vaccine distribution? How can Americans make ethical decisions if they are offered one outside of normal distribution?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Arthur Caplan, the director of the Division of Medical Ethics at the NYU School of Medicine, about building a framework of vaccine ethics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

