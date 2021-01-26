The Uncertain Future Of The Indiana Daily Student

IU Bloomington's student-run newspaper the Indiana Daily Student has existed for over 150 years. Earlier this month, an editorial was published detailing the newspaper's financial situation, warning that the paper might not be sustainable. Since then, the university has said it plans to help.

Today on All IN we talk to the students who wrote the editorial about why they did it, and what's next for the newspaper. We also talk to the paper's director about how the IDS, like many other newspapers, have struggled to adapt to the online news industry, and learn about the role the pandemic has played.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Jim Rodenbush

Director, Indiana Daily Student

Caroline Anders

Co-Editor-in-Chief, Indiana Daily Student

Emily Isaacman

Co-Editor-in-Chief, Indiana Daily Student