U.S. Women's Soccer Team Proposes $67 Million To End Equal Pay Lawsuit

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has put a price tag on settling its equal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation — $67 million.

The amount was part of the team’s recent filing in federal court in California. The federation wants the judge to dismiss the players’ claims. A trial is set to begin in May.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

