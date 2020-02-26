Utah Lawmakers Seek To Decriminalize Polygamy

Lawmakers in Utah are considering a bill that would decriminalize polygamy, or multiple marriages, among consenting adults.

Polygamy is currently a third-degree felony in Utah, punishable by up to five years in prison, but the bill would change the penalty to a fine of up to $750 and community service.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with V. Lowry Snow, a Republican in Utah’s State House of Representatives who is sponsoring the bill.

