Utah Lawmakers Seek To Decriminalize Polygamy

Lawmakers in Utah are considering a bill that would decriminalize polygamy, or multiple marriages, among consenting adults.
Polygamy is currently a third-degree felony in Utah, punishable by up to five years in prison, but the bill would change the penalty to a fine of up to $750 and community service.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with V. Lowry Snow, a Republican in Utah’s State House of Representatives who is sponsoring the bill.
