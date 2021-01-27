WATCH: Biden's Coronavirus Team Gives First Briefing

The White House COVID-19 Response Team is holding it first press briefing of the Biden administration on Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the president's chief medical adviser, is among those participating in the briefing.

He will be joined by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair; Andy Slavitt, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

The White House says it will be just the first of regular briefings by the team.

