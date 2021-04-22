Watch Live: Funeral For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis

Mourners are gathering Thursday in Minneapolis for the funeral of Daunte Wright, just two days after a jury there convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.

Wright is the 20-year-old Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a traffic stop earlier this month. Officials characterized the shooting as "accidental," saying the officer, Kim Potter, meant to use her Taser on Wright but mistakenly drew her handgun instead.

Body camera footage of the incident, released by Brooklyn Center officials the day after the shooting, showed Potter shouting "Taser, Taser, Taser!" just before she fires her handgun. She resigned from her position and has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Wright's death, which took place as the Chauvin trial was underway a courthouse just 10 miles away, immediately prompted protests and outcry.

Thursday's funeral will be held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, where members of Wright's family are expected to speak, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, who eulogized George Floyd last year.

