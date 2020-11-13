Week In The News: Divisions Deepen Over Presidential Transition

Much of the GOP in Washington won’t acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect. What about the consequences for the country? We look at a week of presidential transition and Republican intransigence.



Tim Alberta, chief political correspondent for POLITICO. Author of “American Carnage.” (@TimAlberta)

Timothy Naftali, clinical associate professor of history and public service at New York University. Presidential historian for CNN. Co-author of “Impeachment: An American History.” (@TimNaftali)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)



