What Forgiveness Means Nearly 5 Years After Emanuel AME Church Mass Shooting

This year will mark the 5th anniversary of the tragic death of nine black churchgoers at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, at the hands of white supremacist Dylan Roof.

Nearly half a decade later, hate crimes are on the rise across the country, and South Carolina is one of only four states without any hate crime legislation.

As the state grapples with how to stop hate-motivated violence, the church and grieving family members seek to heal through the radical act of forgiveness.

