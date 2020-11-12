What's Ahead For The Republican Party, From GOP Insider And Lincoln Project Member Stuart Stevens

We talk to Stuart Stevens, author of “It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” about the future of the Republican Party following President Trump’s loss.

Stevens, who was most recently Sen. Mitt Romney’s chief of strategy, says the GOP is doomed in its current form as the “party of white grievance” as demographic trends continue to make the country less white and therefore less Republican.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

