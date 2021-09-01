Whistleblower Alleges State Treasurer Illegally Awarded Millions In Contracts

A former employee of the state treasurer’s office claims Treasurer Kelly Mitchell illegally awarded millions of dollars in contracts to private companies.

James Holden filed the whistleblower complaint in Marion County Court. He previously worked for the treasurer’s office and filed a wrongful termination suit against Mitchell, which he says in the court filing was settled four years ago.

Holden’s complaint alleges that Mitchell hired multiple outside lobbying and financial firms during her two terms – but never got those contracts approved by the Indiana Attorney General, the State Budget Committee and the Indiana Department of Administration, as required by state law.

And Holden’s filing said many of the companies that received those contracts – including some of the nation’s largest banks and one of the state’s top lobbying firms, Ice Miller – are political allies and donors of Mitchell’s.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.