Why White-Collar Workers In The U.S. Work Such Long Hours

By editor 57 minutes ago

Researchers have long known that Americans work longer than their counterparts in most other rich countries.

But there is a big debate about why. A new paper suggests the trend is especially pronounced among white-collar workers, and that the internet and computing have something to do with it.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.