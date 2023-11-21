© 2023 WBAA
James Barta named Indiana's second-ever solicitor general

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST

Indiana has a new solicitor general.

James Barta will become the second person to ever serve in that role, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday.

Barta replaces Thomas Fisher, who stepped down earlier this year after nearly two decades in the job.

The solicitor general oversees state and federal legal action for the state. Before becoming Indiana’s deputy solicitor general last year, Barta worked for a Washington, D.C., law firm.

In his time there, he successfully fought federal energy and environmental regulations.

In a statement, Rokita called Barta “brilliant … tenacious and excited to serve Hoosiers.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

