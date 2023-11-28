© 2023 WBAA
Holcomb to name new state comptroller Tuesday

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
Lauren Chapman

Gov. Eric Holcomb will name a new state comptroller Tuesday, replacing Tera Klutz, who announced her resignation two months ago.

Klutz announced in September that she would resign from the statewide office less than a year into her new, four-year term.

In a statement, she said she wanted to return to the private sector and spend more time with family.

The position recently changed its name from state auditor to state comptroller, a switch Klutz spearheaded to more accurately reflect the office’s duties. And Klutz is the third consecutive auditor/comptroller to leave office early.

Her replacement can serve out her term, which expires in 2026.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
