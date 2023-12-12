© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commission asks state Supreme Court to make public AG Rokita's disciplinary agreement

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST

Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission says Attorney General Todd Rokita “flouted the authority” of the state Supreme Court with comments he made about the public reprimand he received earlier this year.

The commission is asking the court to take an “extraordinary” step and make public Rokita’s confidential disciplinary agreement.

The Indiana Supreme Court approved an agreement in November between the attorney disciplinary commission and Rokita that said he committed misconduct.

The discipline stemmed from comments made by the attorney general about Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she publicly discussed providing abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.

Shortly after the court’s opinion, Rokita issued a statement denying any wrongdoing, arguing he only agreed to admit misconduct to “save a lot of taxpayer money and distraction.”

READ MORE: Rokita under investigation again by Indiana attorney disciplinary commission

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The disciplinary commission said those comments call into question Rokita’s sincerity and damage public perception of the attorney discipline system’s “integrity and justness.”

It said publicly releasing the agreement and the affidavit that goes with it – which Rokita signed – will help restore public faith “that lawyers cannot manipulate the discipline system.”

The next step in the process allows Rokita to respond to the commission’s request. If the request moves forward from there, the Supreme Court would hold a public hearing before making a decision.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Public Affairs
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith