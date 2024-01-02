State awards employers $18.1 million in childcare grants

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is awarding 64 employers $18.1 million in childcare grants.

The money from federal COVID relief funds will help employers set up and expand on-site childcare programs for their workers, reserve seats in local childcare programs and offer tuition benefits, among other options.

Director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out of School Learning at the FSSA Courtney Penn said the program will help employers attract better applicants and support existing workers.

“I have never seen anything like it in my 23 years in early care and education”Penn said. “This is a really great win for not only children and families in our state but also the field of early care and education.”

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the program as part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda, which he focused on education, workforce and community development and public health.

The grant funds are finite, so Penn said applicants had to demonstrate a long-term sustainability plan before receiving money for their projects. The FSSA is there to help once they get the ball rolling.

“That federal funding allows us to have what we call training and technical assistance; in layman's terms, coaches and training professionals who help support,”Penn said.

Applicants received up to $750,000, depending on the size of their workforce. A second round of businesses will receive the remaining 28 percent of funds early next year.

The recipients include Indiana and Purdue universities, school corporations and manufacturers around the state.

