Eight state lawmakers will not seek reelection ahead of 2024 legislative session

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST
Brandon Smith/IPB News
Since 2012, an average of about 13 state lawmakers per election cycle have opted not to run for reelection, either to retire or seek a different office.

Three more state lawmakers have announced they won’t run for reelection this year ahead of the start of the 2024 legislative session.

Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) this week became the first Democrat this election cycle to announce he wouldn’t seek another term in his Statehouse seat. Instead, after eight years in office, he’s running for circuit court judge.

Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) and Rep. Dennis Zent (R-Angola) aren’t running for any office this year, announcing recently they’ll retire after nine and 12 years in their Statehouse seats, respectively.

This election cycle, there have now been eight state lawmakers who have announced they won’t run for reelection, either to retire or seek a different office. Since 2012, there has been an average of around 13 such decisions per election cycle. Five others have resigned with their replacements chosen by local party caucus.

A total of 125 state lawmakers — every member of the House and half the Senate — have until Feb. 9 to decide whether to run for reelection.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
