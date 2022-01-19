Lt. Governor pledges support for mental health issues during Lafayette visit

In a visit to Lafayette Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Susanne Crouch reaffirmed her commitment to making mental health a key issue in 2022.

Gov. Eric Holcomb underlined state efforts to improve access to mental health services during his State of the State address last week.

Crouch said it’s an issue for which she’s been advocating since being reelected in 2020.

“And when I talk to school superintendents, teachers, Boy or Girl scout leaders, they will share with me that the amount of panic, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, acting on suicide, and self-harm is greater than they’ve ever seen in our young people,” she said. “That’s the future of Indiana.”

In Tippecanoe County, the looming closure of the Alpine Health Clinic has caused some officials to raise concerns about whether the community will have adequate access to mental health services.

Crouch said she believes mental health problems will be solved through partnerships between the private and public sectors.

“I have launched the lieutenant governor’s roundtable on mental health, which will look at how we can bring the corporate sector on board and be able to have a public-private initiative where we look at what the state is doing and bring in those private dollars that amplify what’s working but filling the gaps,” she said.

Crouch was in Lafayette for a private fundraiser held at the restaurant Ripple & Company.