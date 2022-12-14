Purdue University introduces new head football coach

Purdue University introduced its new head football coach Ryan Walters during a press conference on Wednesday.

Walters was announced as the new leader of Purdue’s football program on Tuesday, less than a week after current head coach Jeff Brohm announced his departure for a coaching job with the Louisville Cardinals.

Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski said under Brohm, the job was to rebuild the football program. He said Walters will have a different job.

“It’s now sustaining, growing, and scaling our success to a brand new level,” he said.

Walters said he is up to the task.

“We’re going to build this program the right way through hard work, through class, through integrity with an unmatched competitive edge to go chase championships,” he said. “We’re not shying away from any of that.”

Outgoing Purdue president Mitch Daniels welcomed Walters, and joked that his time was freeing up if Walters needed an offensive coordinator.

“Welcome to the family,” he added. “This is a family-oriented place, I hope you’ve seen that.”

Walters has a five-year contract pending before the university Board of Trustees, with full details expected to be released after its signing.